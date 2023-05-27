Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, an increase of 1,521.5% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.1 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $6.33 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
