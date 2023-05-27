Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, an increase of 1,521.5% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.1 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $6.33 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

