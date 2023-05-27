Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $120,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.4 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $776,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

