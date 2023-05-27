Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) PT Raised to GBX 2,727

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,522 ($31.37) to GBX 2,727 ($33.92) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,620 ($32.59) to GBX 2,670 ($33.21) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($27.99) to GBX 2,330 ($28.98) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. Bellway has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.