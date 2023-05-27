Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.