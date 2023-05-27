Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

