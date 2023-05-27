Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $397.31 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

