Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.