Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -620.00%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

