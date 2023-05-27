Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $306.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,915.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.35 and a 200-day moving average of $253.10. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $324.38.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $7,332,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.33.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

See Also

