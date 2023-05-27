Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. SVB Securities dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of -0.12. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.