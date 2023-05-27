Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,725 Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 146.07 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $436,767. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

Featured Stories

