Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 538 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 51.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 1.4 %

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.42 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $497,735.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,042.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $497,735.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,042.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,959 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDAY. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

