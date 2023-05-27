Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 748 First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth about $577,000.

NASDAQ:HISF opened at $43.90 on Friday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1483 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

