Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 890 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Chewy by 480.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 277.30, a P/E/G ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. TheStreet upgraded Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.