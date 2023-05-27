Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 954 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 426,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,013,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,922,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

