Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

DELL opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.