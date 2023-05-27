Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $123,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRA opened at $11.57 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

