Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 266 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,923,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,044 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,718,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,640,000 after acquiring an additional 105,514 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,710,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,621,000 after acquiring an additional 98,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,261. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $179.26 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $180.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

