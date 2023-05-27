Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 794,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,072.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 490,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 467,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after buying an additional 450,010 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,043,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,017,000 after acquiring an additional 406,186 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

