Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,215 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in PagerDuty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PagerDuty Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,422.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,422.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 275,588 shares of company stock worth $8,578,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PD stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.93.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.89 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

