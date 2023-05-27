Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,550 Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 430,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 881.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 307,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 40.0% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,064,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 304,067 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCUL. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $486.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.32.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 213.57% and a negative net margin of 171.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

