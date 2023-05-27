Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,293 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at $227,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

AXTA stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

