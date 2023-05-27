Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 415 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 415 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

