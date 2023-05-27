Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $3,198,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,338 shares of company stock valued at $24,385,996. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

