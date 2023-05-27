Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $31,000 in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $874.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.94.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

