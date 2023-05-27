Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $707,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on ZD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $60.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57 and a beta of 1.16. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $94.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Featured Articles

