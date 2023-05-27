Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $33,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

SLYV stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

