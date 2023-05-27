Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 64,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 522,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,803 shares of company stock worth $9,457,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $393.60 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

