Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMETEK Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

AMETEK stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.