Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $677.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 190.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

