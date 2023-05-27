Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

ECLN opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

The First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX Utility Sector index. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of developed-economy equities of companies committed to a reduction of carbon emissions. ECLN was launched on Aug 19, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

