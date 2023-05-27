Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $14.20 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

