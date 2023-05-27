Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,438,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 634.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,586,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,984 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 504,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 384,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEEL. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

