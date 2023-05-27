Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $35,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 321 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $103.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $115.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

