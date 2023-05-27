Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Outset Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Outset Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Outset Medical by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,818.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $54,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,818.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,176 shares of company stock worth $2,090,943 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.54. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.