Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $36,000 in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in IAC by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $90.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.13.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

