Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FIGS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 30.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $269,727.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Stock Up 3.2 %

FIGS stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

