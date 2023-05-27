Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 256,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Donaldson by 2,630.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 155,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

DCI opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.