Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 21.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,287 shares of company stock worth $1,127,100 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.