Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 140,599 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 735,152 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Spirit Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.