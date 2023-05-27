Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE FND opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

