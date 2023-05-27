Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 574.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 681.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $52.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

