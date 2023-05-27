Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 168 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Paylocity Price Performance

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,791,349. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $172.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.47. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

