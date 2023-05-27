Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Strategy Shares Halt Climate Change ETF (NASDAQ:NZRO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Halt Climate Change ETF (NASDAQ:NZRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Strategy Shares Halt Climate Change ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NZRO opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Strategy Shares Halt Climate Change ETF has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

