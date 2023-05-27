Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 10.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 26,379.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ventas by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

