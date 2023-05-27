Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $53,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $53,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,236 shares of company stock valued at $12,757,960. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

