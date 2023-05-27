Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

