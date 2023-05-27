Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco India ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 196,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco India ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco India ETF has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

