Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,725 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,271,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 166,622 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 716,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 715,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the period.

NYSE GDV opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

