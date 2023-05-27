Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 229 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 9,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

